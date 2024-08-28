How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28 Published 7:05 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins will meet on Wednesday at Target Field, at 7:40 p.m. ET, with Matt Olson and Carlos Santana among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB play with 173 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .415.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (571 total).

The Braves are 18th in MLB with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.66 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.225).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Sale is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Sale will look to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 24 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2024 Nationals W 3-2 Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins W 10-6 Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins W 8-6 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies – Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies – Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland

