How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Published 7:05 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024
The Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins will meet on Wednesday at Target Field, at 7:40 p.m. ET, with Matt Olson and Carlos Santana among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are fourth-best in MLB play with 173 total home runs.
- Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .415.
- The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (571 total).
- The Braves are 18th in MLB with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.
- Atlanta’s 3.66 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.225).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Sale is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Sale will look to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 24 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2024
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2024
|Nationals
|W 4-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Irvin
|8/25/2024
|Nationals
|L 5-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|DJ Herz
|8/26/2024
|Twins
|W 10-6
|Away
|Max Fried
|Bailey Ober
|8/27/2024
|Twins
|W 8-6
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|8/28/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|David Festa
|8/29/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/30/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Ranger Suárez
|8/31/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/1/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
