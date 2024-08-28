How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 28 Published 2:48 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury meet in one of five exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ and MNMT

MARQ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX13+, Peachtree TV, and Amazon Prime Video

FOX13+, Peachtree TV, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, WWOR, and Liberty Live

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, WWOR, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and BSNX

AZFamily, Mercury Live, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

