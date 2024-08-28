How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 28

Published 2:48 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 28

The Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury meet in one of five exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: MARQ and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wintrust Arena
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX13+, Peachtree TV, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, WWOR, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, August 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, August 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch Morgan County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30

How to Watch Morgan County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30

How to Watch Roane County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30

How to Watch Roane County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30

How to Watch Jefferson County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30

How to Watch Jefferson County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup