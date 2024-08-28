How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 28
Published 2:48 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024
The Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury meet in one of five exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season. Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX13+, Peachtree TV, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, WWOR, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
