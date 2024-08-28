Karns vs. William Blount High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
On Friday, August 30 (kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET), William Blount High School will face Karns High School in Maryville, TN.
Karns vs. William Blount Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Maryville, TN
Upcoming William Blount High School Schedule
William Blount vs. Heritage High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 5
- Where: Maryville, TN
William Blount vs. Soddy-Daisy High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25
- Where: Maryville, TN
William Blount vs. Jefferson County High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 31
- Where: Maryville, TN
Upcoming Karns High School Schedule
Karns vs. Heritage High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Maryville, TN
Karns vs. Lenoir City High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on November 1
- Where: Lenoir City, TN
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.