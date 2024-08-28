Karns vs. William Blount High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

On Friday, August 30 (kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET), William Blount High School will face Karns High School in Maryville, TN.

Karns vs. William Blount Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30

7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30 Where: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming William Blount High School Schedule

William Blount vs. Heritage High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 5

7:00 p.m. ET on September 5 Where: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

William Blount vs. Soddy-Daisy High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25

7:00 p.m. ET on October 25 Where: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

William Blount vs. Jefferson County High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 31

7:00 p.m. ET on October 31 Where: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Karns High School Schedule

Karns vs. Heritage High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 20

7:00 p.m. ET on September 20 Where: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Karns vs. Lenoir City High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on November 1

7:00 p.m. ET on November 1 Where: Lenoir City, TN

Lenoir City, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.