Morristown West vs. Elizabethton High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

We have an exciting high school matchup, with Elizabethton High School taking on Morristown-Hamblen High School West in Elizabethton, TN on Friday, August 30, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Morristown West vs. Elizabethton Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30

7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30 Where: Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton, TN

Upcoming Morristown-Hamblen High School West Schedule

Morristown West vs. Tennessee High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6

7:00 p.m. ET on September 6 Where: Morristown, TN

Morristown, TN

Morristown West vs. Greeneville High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 20

7:00 p.m. ET on September 20 Where: Morristown, TN

Morristown, TN

Morristown West vs. Jefferson County High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 4

7:00 p.m. ET on October 4 Where: Morristown, TN

Morristown, TN

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.