Morristown West vs. Elizabethton High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
We have an exciting high school matchup, with Elizabethton High School taking on Morristown-Hamblen High School West in Elizabethton, TN on Friday, August 30, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Morristown West vs. Elizabethton Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Elizabethton, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Morristown-Hamblen High School West Schedule
Morristown West vs. Tennessee High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Morristown, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Morristown West vs. Greeneville High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Morristown, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Morristown West vs. Jefferson County High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 4
- Where: Morristown, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.