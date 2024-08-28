RBSS vs. Midway High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

On Friday, August 30, Midway High School will host Red Boiling Springs School, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

RBSS vs. Midway Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30

7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30 Where: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Midway High School Schedule

Midway vs. Rockwood High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 6

7:30 p.m. ET on September 6 Where: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Midway vs. Sunbright School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 20

7:30 p.m. ET on September 20 Where: Sunbright, TN

Sunbright, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Midway vs. Jellico High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 27

7:30 p.m. ET on September 27 Where: Jellico, TN

Jellico, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.