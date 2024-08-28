RBSS vs. Midway High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
On Friday, August 30, Midway High School will host Red Boiling Springs School, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.
RBSS vs. Midway Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Kingston, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Midway High School Schedule
Midway vs. Rockwood High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Kingston, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Midway vs. Sunbright School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Sunbright, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Midway vs. Jellico High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 27
- Where: Jellico, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.