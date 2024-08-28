Rye Cove vs. Hancock County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 8:03 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Rye Cove High School travels to face Hancock County High School on Friday, August 30, kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Rye Cove vs. Hancock County Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Sneedville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Hancock County High School Schedule
Hancock County vs. Cloudland High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Roan Mountain, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Hancock County vs. Claiborne High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13
- Where: New Tazewell, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Hancock County vs. North Greene High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Greeneville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Rye Cove High School Schedule
Rye Cove vs. Northwood High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Duffield, VA
- Live Stream:
Rye Cove vs. Thomas Walker High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Duffield, VA
- Live Stream:
Rye Cove vs. Castlewood High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 27
- Where: Castlewood, VA
- Live Stream:
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.