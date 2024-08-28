Sequoyah vs. Tellico Plains High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Sequoyah High School – Madisonville travels to face Tellico Plains High School on Friday, August 30, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Sequoyah vs. Tellico Plains Start Time and How to Watch Information

  • When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
  • Where: Tellico Plains, TN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Tellico Plains High School Schedule

Tellico Plains vs. Sweetwater High School

Tellico Plains vs. Polk County High School

Tellico Plains vs. Harriman High School

Upcoming Sequoyah High School – Madisonville Schedule

Sequoyah vs. Signal Mountain Middle High School

Sequoyah vs. Soddy-Daisy High School

Sequoyah vs. The Howard School

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.

