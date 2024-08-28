Sequoyah vs. Tellico Plains High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Sequoyah High School – Madisonville travels to face Tellico Plains High School on Friday, August 30, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Sequoyah vs. Tellico Plains Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30

7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30 Where: Tellico Plains, TN

Tellico Plains, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Tellico Plains High School Schedule

Tellico Plains vs. Sweetwater High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 6

7:30 p.m. ET on September 6 Where: Sweetwater, TN

Sweetwater, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Tellico Plains vs. Polk County High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 13

7:30 p.m. ET on September 13 Where: Benton, TN

Benton, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Tellico Plains vs. Harriman High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on October 4

7:30 p.m. ET on October 4 Where: Tellico Plains, TN

Tellico Plains, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Sequoyah High School – Madisonville Schedule

Sequoyah vs. Signal Mountain Middle High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6

7:00 p.m. ET on September 6 Where: Madisonville, TN

Madisonville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Sequoyah vs. Soddy-Daisy High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13

7:00 p.m. ET on September 13 Where: Soddy-Daisy, TN

Soddy-Daisy, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Sequoyah vs. The Howard School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 20

7:30 p.m. ET on September 20 Where: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.