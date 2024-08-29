Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 29 Published 5:29 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

Atlanta Braves (73-60) will match up with the Philadelphia Phillies (78-55) at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, August 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Phillies (-150), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Braves (+125) Sportsbooks have set the over/under for this matchup at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -150

Phillies -150 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +125

Braves +125 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (7-7) for his 25th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 24 starts this season.

Morton will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 24 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 174 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 576 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

The Braves have a combined 1.224 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

