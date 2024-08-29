Brenda Louise Johnson, 42 Published 11:42 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

Brenda Louise Johnson, passed away on August 25th at the age of 42. Born on June 13, 1982, Brenda made her home in Maynardville, TN, where she lived with her loving husband and children. She was saved and baptized, finding strength in her faith throughout her life.

As a beloved wife and devoted mother, Brenda’s life revolved around her family. Her children were her greatest joy, and her unwavering dedication made her an incredible mother. Brenda’s warm and generous spirit touched everyone she met, from her children and family to the entire community. She selflessly gave her time and talents to support the Union County School Children’s Christmas Tree Fund, and the Union and Claiborne County Sports and Educational Programs, always eager to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her love for nursing reflected her deep compassion and dedication to caring for others. Brenda had a special fondness for dolphins, and one of her most cherished memories was the joy of swimming with them during a trip with her husband, Stephen.

Brenda graduated from Whitley County High School in 2000 and pursued her passion for helping others by continuing her education at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College as well as Walter State Community College. She was close to achieving her dream of becoming a nurse and was set to graduate this fall.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Simpson, who passed away when Brenda was just an infant.

Brenda is survived by Husband: Stephen J Johnson. Children: Alexis La’Shea Litteral, Stephen James Johnson II, Jeremiah Evan Johnson, Savannah Nicole Johnson, and Stepbrother: Bobby Brandenburg. Very special In-laws: Parents-In law, Jim and Dora Litteral, Mother-in-law, Betty Johnson, Sister and Brother- in-law, Leslie and Brad Coppock, Nephews: Oliver Blackburn and Owen Coppock, Niece: Penelope Coppock. Special Friends: Jessica Robbins and Shannon Peavler.

The family will receive friends Saturday on August 31st, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home, New Tazewell, TN 37825. The service to follow in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Burchfield officiating. Interment to follow immediately after the service at Fairview Memorial Cemetery in New Tazewell, TN.

Pallbearers: Stephen James Johnson, Scott Odom, Greg Goins, Brian Carlilse, Clyde McDowel, Dave Collett, Jim Litteral.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity or a church organization of your choice.

In loving memory of Brenda Johnson, who will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched.

Rest in peace.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge arrangements.