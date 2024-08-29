How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29 Published 7:05 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park against Cristopher Sanchez, who is the named starter for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 174 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 576 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Braves pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (7-7) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 24 starts this season.

Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2024 Nationals W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins W 10-6 Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins W 8-6 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins W 5-1 Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies – Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies – Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies – Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.