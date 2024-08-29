MCHS vs. Marion County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 4:03 am Thursday, August 29, 2024
On Friday, August 30 (kicking off at 9:00 p.m. ET), Marion County High School will face McCreary Central High School in Lebanon, KY.
MCHS vs. Marion County Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Lebanon, KY
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Marion County High School Schedule
Marion County vs. Anderson County High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Lebanon, KY
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Marion County vs. Washington County High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 13
- Where: Lebanon, KY
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Marion County vs. Mercer County Senior High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on October 4
- Where: Lebanon, KY
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.