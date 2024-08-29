Speedwell caregiver charged with exploiting elderly Claiborne woman Published 4:18 pm Thursday, August 29, 2024

A Speedwell woman has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person and neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult, according to a report from WRIL.



Tazewell Police Lt. Josh Fields initiated an investigation on July 29 after learning that a female victim and her adult son had been taken advantage of by her caregiver, identified as Claudine Burchfield of Speedwell.



The lieutenant found that the victim had deposited $50,569.07 in her bank account at Commercial Bank on May 22, 2024, left to her after a family member died.



The victim, an 84-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and requiring full-time care, had multiple substantial amounts of money withdrawn from that bank account in a short period of time. What the money was spent on could not be accounted for by the victim. Commercial Bank closed the account on July 24th due to suspicion of exploitation.



Through the investigation it was then learned that Burchfield took the victim to Hearthside Bank to open another account where the remaining $22,079.36 was deposited. Within four days, Burchfield withdrew $7,000 causing Hearthside Bank to place a freeze on the account.



It was further discovered that the victim and her adult son had been living in poor conditions in the Imperial Inn Motel with a single loaf of bread and some water. The victim also stated she had not been bathed in several days. The victim’s son was found with a bad infection in both of his legs with bandages that had not been changed in weeks and was possibly septic. Both individuals were transported to Claiborne County Hospital for medical treatment.



Claudine Burchfield is being held at the Claiborne County Jail charged with financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person and neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult.