Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 30 Published 5:32 am Friday, August 30, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (73-61) go head to head against the Philadelphia Phillies (79-55) at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, August 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

At +115, the Braves are the moneyline underdogs in this matchup versus the Phillies, who are listed at -135. The total for this matchup has been listed at 8.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -135

Phillies -135 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +115

Braves +115 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Lopez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 176 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 417 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 580 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.226 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

