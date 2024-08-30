How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 30: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:25 am Friday, August 30, 2024
Today’s MLB slate includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 30
Milwaukee Brewers (77-56) at Cincinnati Reds (64-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.62 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-4, 3.61 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (69-65) at Detroit Tigers (68-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (15-4, 2.58 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-9, 3.23 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (77-56) at Cincinnati Reds (64-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: TBA
Atlanta Braves (73-61) at Philadelphia Phillies (79-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (11-5, 2.82 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.02 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (68-66) at Washington Nationals (61-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.8 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (10-3, 3.08 ERA)
San Diego Padres (76-60) at Tampa Bay Rays (66-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-8, 3.77 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (3-5, 4.6 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (67-67) at New York Yankees (78-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (9-6, 3.88 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-7, 3.31 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (62-71) at Cleveland Guardians (76-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-8, 3.62 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.25 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (58-76) at Texas Rangers (63-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray (5-5, 4.32 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (10-9, 4.35 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (75-60) at Houston Astros (72-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.27 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (14-8, 3.19 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (66-70) at Minnesota Twins (72-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (12-8, 4.26 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 4.1 ERA)
New York Mets (70-64) at Chicago White Sox (31-104)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (2-8, 4.57 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (0-0, 0 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (77-58) at Colorado Rockies (50-85)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (4-9, 4.7 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (6-4, 3.18 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (68-66) at Los Angeles Angels (55-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Samuel Aldegheri (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (9-10, 3.48 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-54) at Arizona Diamondbacks (76-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.65 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 3.72 ERA)
Miami Marlins (49-85) at San Francisco Giants (67-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.76 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-1, 5.23 ERA)
