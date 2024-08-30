How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 31 Published 10:48 pm Friday, August 30, 2024

The Connecticut Sun versus the Washington Mystics is the one and only option on today’s WNBA schedule.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and MNMT

NBCS-BOS and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Email newsletter signup

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.