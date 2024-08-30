SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 1 2024
Published 2:36 am Friday, August 30, 2024
College football Week 1 action includes 16 games featuring SEC teams. Read below to get up-to-date the top performers and results.
Jump to Matchup:
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas | Murray State vs. Missouri
SEC Scores | Week 1
Arkansas 70 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0
Arkansas covered the 49.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 59.5-point total.
Arkansas Top Performers
- Passing: Taylen Green (16-for-23, 229 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (8 ATT, 101 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Isaac TeSlaa (4 TAR, 3 REC, 53 YDS)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Top Performers
- Passing: Mekhi Hagens (11-for-23, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Oshawn Ross (5 ATT, 13 YDS)
- Receiving: Aramoni Rhone (2 TAR, 2 REC, 34 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Arkansas
|130
|Total Yards
|687
|123
|Passing Yards
|408
|7
|Rushing Yards
|279
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Missouri 51 – Murray State 0
Missouri covered the 49.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 61.5-point total.
Missouri Top Performers
- Passing: Brady Cook (19-for-30, 218 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Nate Noel (11 ATT, 48 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mookie Cooper (3 TAR, 1 REC, 49 YDS)
Murray State Top Performers
- Passing: Jayden Johannsen (7-for-13, 27 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jawaun Northington (7 ATT, 25 YDS)
- Receiving: Josh Crabtree (3 TAR, 2 REC, 14 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Murray State
|Missouri
|85
|Total Yards
|489
|27
|Passing Yards
|300
|58
|Rushing Yards
|189
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 1 SEC Schedule
Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, August 30
- Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 14 Clemson Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Chattanooga Mocs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- TV Channel: SECN
No. 19 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Colorado State Rams at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- TV Channel: SECN
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Furman Paladins at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- TV Channel: SECN
No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 23 USC Trojans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Sunday, September 1
- Game Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
