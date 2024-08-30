SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 1 2024 Published 2:36 am Friday, August 30, 2024

College football Week 1 action includes 16 games featuring SEC teams. Read below to get up-to-date the top performers and results.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas | Murray State vs. Missouri

SEC Scores | Week 1

Arkansas 70 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0

Arkansas covered the 49.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 59.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Taylen Green (16-for-23, 229 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Taylen Green (16-for-23, 229 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (8 ATT, 101 YDS, 2 TDs)

Ja’Quinden Jackson (8 ATT, 101 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Isaac TeSlaa (4 TAR, 3 REC, 53 YDS)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Top Performers

Passing: Mekhi Hagens (11-for-23, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Mekhi Hagens (11-for-23, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Oshawn Ross (5 ATT, 13 YDS)

Oshawn Ross (5 ATT, 13 YDS) Receiving: Aramoni Rhone (2 TAR, 2 REC, 34 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Arkansas 130 Total Yards 687 123 Passing Yards 408 7 Rushing Yards 279 0 Turnovers 0

Missouri 51 – Murray State 0

Missouri covered the 49.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 61.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

Passing: Brady Cook (19-for-30, 218 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Brady Cook (19-for-30, 218 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nate Noel (11 ATT, 48 YDS, 1 TD)

Nate Noel (11 ATT, 48 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Mookie Cooper (3 TAR, 1 REC, 49 YDS)

Murray State Top Performers

Passing: Jayden Johannsen (7-for-13, 27 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Jayden Johannsen (7-for-13, 27 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jawaun Northington (7 ATT, 25 YDS)

Jawaun Northington (7 ATT, 25 YDS) Receiving: Josh Crabtree (3 TAR, 2 REC, 14 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Murray State Missouri 85 Total Yards 489 27 Passing Yards 300 58 Rushing Yards 189 2 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 1 SEC Schedule

Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Friday, August 30

Friday, August 30 Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 14 Clemson Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Chattanooga Mocs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN

No. 19 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Colorado State Rams at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network+

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Furman Paladins at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 23 USC Trojans

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Sunday, September 1

Sunday, September 1 Game Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC

