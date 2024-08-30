Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga on TV or Streaming Live – August 31
Published 1:49 pm Friday, August 30, 2024
At Neyland Stadium on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers face the Chattanooga Mocs.
We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Chattanooga Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, August 31, 2024
- Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Joe Milton
|QB
|2,814 YDS (64.8%) / 20 TD / 5 INT
299 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 23 RUSH YPG
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|1,013 YDS / 4 TD / 77.9 YPG / 7.4 YPC
22 REC / 141 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.8 REC YPG
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|604 YDS / 7 TD / 46.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC
17 REC / 175 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG
|Ramel Keyton
|WR
|35 REC / 642 YDS / 6 TD / 49.4 YPG
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL
|28 TKL / 10 TFL / 10 SACK / 1 INT
|Aaron Beasley
|LB
|69 TKL / 10 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
|Jaylen McCollough
|DB
|57 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|75 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|–
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|–
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|–
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|–
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Chattanooga Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Chase Artopoeus
|QB
|2,672 YDS (62.8%) / 20 TD / 7 INT
146 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 11.2 RUSH YPG
|Jayin Whatley
|WR
|55 REC / 977 YDS / 9 TD / 75.2 YPG
|Gino Appleberry Jr.
|RB
|753 YDS / 8 TD / 57.9 YPG / 4.2 YPC
|Jamoi Mayes
|WR
|62 REC / 1,037 YDS / 4 TD / 79.8 YPG
|Jay Person
|DL
|5 TKL / 2 TFL / 9.5 SACK
|Ben Brewton
|DL
|8 TKL / 0 TFL / 7 SACK
|Jordan Walker
|DB
|23 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 3 INT
|Alex Mitchell
|LB
|20 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|at Tennessee
|–
|9/7/2024
|at Georgia State
|–
|9/14/2024
|vs. Mercer
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Portland State
|–
|10/5/2024
|at East Tennessee State
|–
|10/12/2024
|at Furman
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Wofford
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. VMI
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Western Carolina
|–
|11/9/2024
|at The Citadel
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Samford
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Austin Peay
|–