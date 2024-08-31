Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 31 Published 5:32 am Saturday, August 31, 2024

Atlanta Braves (74-61) will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies (79-56) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, August 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Phillies, at -145, are favored in this game, while the Braves are underdogs at +120. This game has a total of 7.5 runs (over -120; under +100).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -145

Phillies -145 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +120

Braves +120 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves’ Max Fried (8-7) will make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander’s last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 23 starts this season.

Fried will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 179 home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 587 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Braves are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

The Braves have a combined 1.225 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

