How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 31: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:32 am Saturday, August 31, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is a game to see on a Saturday MLB slate that features plenty of exciting contests.
You can find information on live coverage of today’s MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 31
St. Louis Cardinals (67-68) at New York Yankees (79-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Will Warren (0-2, 9.68 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-6, 4.54 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (69-66) at Washington Nationals (61-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-6, 3.84 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (6-4, 3.15 ERA)
San Diego Padres (77-60) at Tampa Bay Rays (66-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (1-2, 3.48 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (4-6, 4.52 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (62-72) at Cleveland Guardians (77-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (1-0, 2.7 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-4, 3.36 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (70-65) at Detroit Tigers (68-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (15-4, 2.58 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-9, 4.61 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (59-76) at Texas Rangers (63-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.31 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (6-6, 4.37 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (75-61) at Houston Astros (73-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.39 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (10-8, 3.28 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (66-71) at Minnesota Twins (73-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-1, 3 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (13-9, 3.72 ERA)
New York Mets (71-64) at Chicago White Sox (31-105)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-2, 2.96 ERA)
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-9, 4.36 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (74-61) at Philadelphia Phillies (79-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.74 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (8-7, 3.5 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (79-56) at Cincinnati Reds (64-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 5.17 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-9, 4.64 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (81-54) at Arizona Diamondbacks (76-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 3.98 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.33 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (78-58) at Colorado Rockies (50-86)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.95 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.31 ERA)
Miami Marlins (49-86) at San Francisco Giants (68-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.7 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (2-6, 5.6 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (69-66) at Los Angeles Angels (55-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.41 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (6-2, 2.05 ERA)
