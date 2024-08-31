How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31 Published 7:06 am Saturday, August 31, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos will hit the field against Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 179 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the big leagues.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored 587 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Braves pitchers have a 1.225 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Max Fried (8-7) for his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander’s last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2024 Twins W 10-6 Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins W 8-6 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins W 5-1 Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies L 5-4 Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies W 7-2 Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies – Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies – Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies – Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays – Home – –

