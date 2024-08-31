How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 1 Published 10:48 pm Saturday, August 31, 2024

Today’s WNBA lineup features five games, including a matchup between the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNX and The U

BSNX and The U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Peachtree TV

SportsNet LA and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

