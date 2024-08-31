How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 1
Published 10:48 pm Saturday, August 31, 2024
Today’s WNBA lineup features five games, including a matchup between the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNX and The U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
