WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, September 1
Published 9:39 pm Saturday, August 31, 2024
Wagering on today’s WNBA action will be much simpler after taking a look at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.
Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
WNBA Picks Today – September 1
Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (-2.5)
- Total Pick: Over (154)
- Prediction: Sun 81, Storm 77
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-11.5)
- Total Pick: Over (158)
- Prediction: Lynx 87, Sky 73
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX and The U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Wings (+4)
- Total Pick: Under (182.5)
- Prediction: Fever 87, Wings 84
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Mercury (+3.5)
- Total Pick: Over (167.5)
- Prediction: Aces 85, Mercury 84
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Dream (+1)
- Total Pick: Under (162.5)
- Prediction: Sparks 81, Dream 80
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.