Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for September 1

Published 5:25 am Sunday, September 1, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (74-62) square off against the Philadelphia Phillies (80-56) at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, September 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

At +120, the Braves are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this game versus the Phillies, who are listed at -145. The over/under for this game has been set at 8.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -145

Phillies -145 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +120

Braves +120 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

In 15 starts this season, he’s earned eight quality starts.

In 15 starts this season, Schwellenbach has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 179 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 587 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Braves rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

