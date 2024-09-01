How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, September 1: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:33 am Sunday, September 1, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is a game to see on a Sunday MLB schedule that has plenty of thrilling matchups.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
Email newsletter signup
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today’s MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – September 1
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Milwaukee Brewers (80-56) at Cincinnati Reds (64-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: TBA
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.99 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (68-68) at New York Yankees (79-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (8-10, 3.89 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.23 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (70-66) at Washington Nationals (61-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-8, 4.26 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (1-2, 4.18 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (70-66) at Detroit Tigers (69-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Ty Madden (0-0, 1.8 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.34 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (63-72) at Cleveland Guardians (77-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (1-1, 4.35 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-8, 3.84 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
San Diego Padres (77-61) at Tampa Bay Rays (67-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.61 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.57 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (75-62) at Houston Astros (74-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.14 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (0-0, 0 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (67-71) at Minnesota Twins (73-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-6, 4.06 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.82 ERA)
New York Mets (72-64) at Chicago White Sox (31-106)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (10-5, 3.51 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (59-77) at Texas Rangers (64-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Walter Pennington (0-0, 3 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.54 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (78-59) at Colorado Rockies (51-86)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.63 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.79 ERA)
Miami Marlins (50-86) at San Francisco Giants (68-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.24 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (0-0, 0 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (69-67) at Los Angeles Angels (56-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Caden Dana (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (10-7, 3.23 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (82-54) at Arizona Diamondbacks (76-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (8-7, 4.31 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Justin Wrobleski (0-0, 0 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (74-62) at Philadelphia Phillies (80-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.3 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.72 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.