How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Published 7:05 am Sunday, September 1, 2024
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 179 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.
- Fueled by 423 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- Atlanta ranks 17th in the majors with 587 total runs scored this season.
- The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Braves rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.
- Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) will take the mound for the Braves, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed five hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
- In 15 starts this season, he’s earned eight quality starts.
- Schwellenbach has started 15 games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2024
|Twins
|W 8-6
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|8/28/2024
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Away
|Chris Sale
|David Festa
|8/29/2024
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/30/2024
|Phillies
|W 7-2
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Ranger Suárez
|8/31/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/1/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|9/4/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bradley Blalock
|9/5/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Austin Gomber
|9/6/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kevin Gausman
|9/7/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|–
|–
