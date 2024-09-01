How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1 Published 7:05 am Sunday, September 1, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 179 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Fueled by 423 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Atlanta ranks 17th in the majors with 587 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Braves rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) will take the mound for the Braves, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

In 15 starts this season, he’s earned eight quality starts.

Schwellenbach has started 15 games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2024 Twins W 8-6 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins W 5-1 Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies L 5-4 Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies W 7-2 Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies L 3-0 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies – Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies – Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies – Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays – Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays – Home – –

