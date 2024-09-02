How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, September 2: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:34 am Monday, September 2, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Chase Field.

How to Watch Today's MLB Action – September 2

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – September 2

St. Louis Cardinals (69-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (80-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (9-7, 3.7 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (9-7, 3.7 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.8 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (31-107) at Baltimore Orioles (79-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

When: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (12-7, 3.23 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (12-7, 3.23 ERA) White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-13, 5.29 ERA)

Houston Astros (75-62) at Cincinnati Reds (65-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

TV Channel: SCHN

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.43 ERA)

Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.43 ERA) Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-4, 4.16 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-55) at Arizona Diamondbacks (77-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

TV Channel: ARID

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0, 5.06 ERA)

Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0, 5.06 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (10-6, 3.07 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (78-59) at Kansas City Royals (75-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

TV Channel: BSKC

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-6, 3.5 ERA)

Michael Wacha (11-6, 3.5 ERA) Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (2-7, 4.99 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (70-68) at San Diego Padres (78-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

TV Channel: SDPA

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.44 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.44 ERA) Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.17 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (74-62) at Tampa Bay Rays (67-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

TV Channel: BSN

When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-8, 3.89 ERA)

Zack Littell (5-8, 3.89 ERA) Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.85 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (69-68) at Oakland Athletics (59-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.21 ERA)

Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.21 ERA) Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.09 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (70-67) at New York Mets (73-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

TV Channel: SNY

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (9-6, 3.96 ERA)

Luis Severino (9-6, 3.96 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-6, 4.66 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) at Chicago Cubs (71-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

TV Channel: MARQ

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.85 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.85 ERA) Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.88 ERA)

New York Yankees (79-58) at Texas Rangers (65-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

TV Channel: BSSW

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Jack Leiter (0-0, 0 ERA)

Jack Leiter (0-0, 0 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

