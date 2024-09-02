Tennessee vs. NC State September 7 Tickets & Start Time Published 4:35 am Monday, September 2, 2024

The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 24 NC State Wolfpack will clash on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.

Want to see Tennessee play NC State in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Tennessee vs. NC State game info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Email newsletter signup

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Tennessee vs. NC State statistical matchup

Tennessee NC State 718 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 521 (33rd) 227 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361 (87th) 304 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203 (45th) 414 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318 (34th) 1 (44th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (44th) 1 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (53rd)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Tennessee leaders

In one game for the Volunteers, Dylan Sampson has piled up 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10.3 yards per carry.

In addition to the numbers he’s produced in the running game, Sampson has three receptions (on three targets) for 29 yards and zero touchdowns.

In one game, Nico Iamaleava has aired it out for 314 yards (314 yards per game) to go along with three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 78.6%.

In one game, Dont’e Thornton has converted three targets into three receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Volunteers.

Buy Tennessee or NC State gear at Fanatics!

NC State leaders

Kevin Concepcion has nine receptions for 121 yards (121 per game) and three touchdowns in one game.

On the ground, Jordan Waters has scored two touchdowns and picked up 123 yards (123 per game).

Grayson McCall has thrown for 318 yards (318 per game), completing 65% of his throws, with three touchdowns and one interception in one game.

Also, McCall has rushed for 16 yards and zero TDs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.