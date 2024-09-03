Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for September 3 Published 5:25 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (74-63) square off against the Colorado Rockies (51-87) at Truist Park on Tuesday, September 3 at 7:20 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

At -400, the Braves are the moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Rockies (+300). This contest carries an over/under of 7.5 runs (over -105; under -115).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -400

Braves -400 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +300

Rockies +300 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 15-3 with a 2.58 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Sale is trying to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Sale will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He’s averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in MLB action with 180 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta’s .413 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 589 (4.3 per game).

The Braves are 21st in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 9.2 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.221).

