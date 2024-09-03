Claiborne CID investigates shooting/stabbing incident in Harrogate Published 8:00 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One man was taken into custody and his wife may also be facing charges after a reported shooting/stabbing incident in the Shawanee Road area of Harrogate last Wednesday. WRIL reports that a female victim in the attack was in critical condition at UT Hospital as of Thursday evening.



The incident happened just before 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks told WRIL that deputies from his department responded to an assault involving a stabbing and shooting of a female victim by then unknown assailants.



Eye witnesses report several units from the Claiborne Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee High Patrol and Middlesboro Police Department responded to the scene. This led many to believe that a pursuit was taking place in the area but it was not.



Email newsletter signup

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack and was transported via Claiborne EMS to Middlesboro ARH. The ambulance was escorted by Claiborne and Middlesboro Police to the hospital. She was transferred to UT Hospital in Knoxville and was still in critical condition Thursday evening.



Lincoln Memorial University sent out a campus alert due to the incident:



“Please be aware of two suspects in a stabbing of a woman somewhere around Hearthside Bank. Please keep your doors locked and stay inside until the police catch the man and woman. The suspects a white male has a ponytail, gray jogging pants and a white shirt on and a white female has dreads with black clothing. If you see them please call 911 immediately.”



About two hours after the incident a male suspect was taken into custody. 43-year-old David “Chicago” Janis was booked into the Claiborne County Jail. He was found to be wanted by the Kentucky Probation and Parole Office for a violation of absconding supervision. His specific role in the assault has yet to be made known to the public as this is an ongoing case with the Claiborne County Criminal Investigations Division.



The white female described in the campus alert has not been formally identified by police, but WRIL reports that she is the wife of David Janis. As of Thursday evening, she had not been apprehended.