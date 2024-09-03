How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, September 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Today’s MLB lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers.
If you are looking for live coverage of today’s MLB play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – September 3
Chicago White Sox (31-108) at Baltimore Orioles (80-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (1-7, 6.58 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Nick Nastrini (0-6, 7.04 ERA)
Washington Nationals (61-76) at Miami Marlins (51-86)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-4, 5.61 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (4-12, 5.5 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (75-62) at Tampa Bay Rays (67-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 3.67 ERA)
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-4, 4.89 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (81-56) at Toronto Blue Jays (67-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.27 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (4-1, 5.5 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (70-68) at New York Mets (74-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (8-1, 2.83 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-12, 4.12 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (51-87) at Atlanta Braves (74-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (15-3, 2.58 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 5.51 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (69-69) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.59 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz (1-2, 6.18 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (64-73) at Chicago Cubs (71-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.09 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.23 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (79-59) at Kansas City Royals (75-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-9, 3.36 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (10-6, 3.65 ERA)
New York Yankees (80-58) at Texas Rangers (65-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.95 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.31 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (83-55) at Los Angeles Angels (57-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (3-6, 6.14 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.88 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (69-69) at Oakland Athletics (60-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 5.19 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.65 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (77-61) at San Francisco Giants (68-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (7-6, 4.22 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (9-6, 4.22 ERA)
