How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3 Published 7:05 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 180 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .413.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 589 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

Braves hitters strike out 9.2 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.

The Braves have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.221).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (15-3 with a 2.58 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.

The left-hander’s most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Sale is looking to secure his fifth straight quality start in this game.

Sale will try to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2024 Twins W 5-1 Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies L 5-4 Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies W 7-2 Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies L 3-0 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies – Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies – Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies – Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays – Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays – Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.