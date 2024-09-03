How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Published 7:05 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. ET.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSO
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 180 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .413.
- The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 589 (4.3 per game).
- The Braves rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Braves hitters strike out 9.2 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.
- Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.221).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale (15-3 with a 2.58 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.
- The left-hander’s most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Sale is looking to secure his fifth straight quality start in this game.
- Sale will try to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2024
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Away
|Chris Sale
|David Festa
|8/29/2024
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/30/2024
|Phillies
|W 7-2
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Ranger Suárez
|8/31/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/1/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|9/4/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bradley Blalock
|9/5/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Austin Gomber
|9/6/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kevin Gausman
|9/7/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Berríos
|9/8/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Yariel Rodriguez
