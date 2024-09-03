How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 3 Published 2:48 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

On a Tuesday WNBA slate that features four exciting contests, the Seattle Storm versus the Connecticut Sun is one game in particular to catch.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video

NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSWX and MNMT

BSSWX and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and The U

NBA TV, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and The U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV

AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.