How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 3

Published 2:48 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

On a Tuesday WNBA slate that features four exciting contests, the Seattle Storm versus the Connecticut Sun is one game in particular to catch.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSSWX and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and The U
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

