NFL Week 1 Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2024
There are 16 games on the NFL’s Week 1 card, with the Vikings (-1.5) among the best bets against the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.
Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.
Best Week 1 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Pick: Vikings -1.5 vs. Giants
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -1.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Pick: Packers +2.5 vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 3.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -2.5
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 6
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cowboys +2.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 0.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Browns -2.5
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ravens +3 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -3
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: September 5
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Colts +3 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 0.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -3
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Best Week 1 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 47 – Ravens vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 40.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: September 5
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 41.5 – Cowboys vs. Browns
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Total: 47.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 51 – Rams vs. Lions
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
- Projected Total: 48.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 49 – Jaguars vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Total: 47.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 44 – Jets vs. 49ers
- Matchup: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 40.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.