Week 2 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 9:39 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Looking at the Week 2 Football Bowl Subdivision schedule, we have the over/under for the Georgia Southern vs. Nevada matchup as the best bet on the board. See below for more tips on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.
See insights and computer predictions for that matchup and more below.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Troy +18.5 vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Troy by 3.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Pick: Washington -24.5 vs. Eastern Michigan
- Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Washington Huskies
- Projected Winner & Margin: Washington by 46.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: BTN
Pick: Michigan +7.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner & Margin: Michigan by 7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Old Dominion +2.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Old Dominion by 11.7 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Pick: New Mexico State +21.5 vs. Liberty
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at New Mexico State Aggies
- Projected Winner & Margin: Liberty by 8.4 points
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: ESPN2
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Over 57.5 – Georgia Southern vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Total: 77.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: truTV
Over 56.5 – South Alabama vs. Ohio
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Total: 75 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Under 62.5 – Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Total: 49.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Under 61.5 – Tennessee vs. North Carolina State
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at North Carolina State Wolfpack
- Projected Total: 49.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 59.5 – Mississippi State vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Total: 48.9 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
