Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Game – Saturday, Sept. 7 Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) and No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack (1-0) will face each other at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. North Carolina State?

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction:

Tennessee 26, North Carolina State 23

Tennessee 26, North Carolina State 23 Tennessee is -313 on the moneyline, and North Carolina State is +252.

The Volunteers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -313 or shorter.

The Wolfpack have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +252.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 75.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: North Carolina State (+7.5)



Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61)

Under (61) Tennessee averages 69 points per game against North Carolina State’s 38, amounting to 46 points over the contest’s total of 61.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee North Carolina State

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.