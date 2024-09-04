Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for Sept. 4 Published 5:25 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Atlanta Braves (75-63) will take on the Colorado Rockies (51-88) at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

At +240, the Rockies are the moneyline underdogs in this game against the Braves, who are -300. This contest’s over/under has been listed at 8.5. You can get -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -300

Braves -300 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +240

Rockies +240 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (7-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Morton is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the season.

Morton is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 25 outings this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in baseball with 180 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta ranks 18th in runs scored with 592 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 average in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.218).

