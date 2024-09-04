Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for September 4 Published 5:25 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Atlanta Braves (75-63) will match up with the Colorado Rockies (51-88) at Truist Park on Wednesday, September 4 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

At -300, the Braves are listed as the moneyline favorites in this game versus the Rockies (+240). Sportsbooks have set the over/under for this matchup at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -300

Braves -300 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +240

Rockies +240 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Morton is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the season in this game.

Morton is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 180 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (592 total).

The Braves rank 20th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.218).

