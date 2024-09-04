How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, Sept. 4: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:18 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers is one of many compelling options on today’s MLB slate.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 4
Philadelphia Phillies (82-56) at Toronto Blue Jays (67-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-3, 3.66 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (9-9, 3.49 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (31-109) at Baltimore Orioles (81-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (7-4, 3.14 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (2-9, 4.7 ERA)
Washington Nationals (62-76) at Miami Marlins (51-87)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-2, 4.32 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.45 ERA)
Houston Astros (75-63) at Cincinnati Reds (66-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.78 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-11, 4.63 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (75-63) at Tampa Bay Rays (68-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Cole Sulser (0-0, 5.4 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Ronny Henriquez (1-0, 2.45 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (70-69) at New York Mets (75-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.82 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-9, 3.12 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (51-88) at Atlanta Braves (75-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.26 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (1-1, 4.98 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (70-69) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-4, 3.7 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.96 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (65-73) at Chicago Cubs (71-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (11-3, 3.14 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Domingo Germán (0-0, 6.11 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (80-59) at Kansas City Royals (75-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (14-8, 3.12 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-8, 3.92 ERA)
New York Yankees (80-59) at Texas Rangers (66-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.6 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (10-6, 3.81 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (84-55) at Los Angeles Angels (57-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (4-12, 5.25 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (2-3, 7.25 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (69-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-9, 4.21 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (10-10, 3.63 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (70-69) at San Diego Padres (79-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.2 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.17 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (78-61) at San Francisco Giants (68-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-4, 5.14 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.87 ERA)
