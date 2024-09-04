How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, Sept. 4: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:18 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers is one of many compelling options on today’s MLB slate.

We have everything you need regarding how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 4

Philadelphia Phillies (82-56) at Toronto Blue Jays (67-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBC 10

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-3, 3.66 ERA)

Bowden Francis (8-3, 3.66 ERA) Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (9-9, 3.49 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (31-109) at Baltimore Orioles (81-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (7-4, 3.14 ERA)

Albert Suarez (7-4, 3.14 ERA) White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (2-9, 4.7 ERA)

Washington Nationals (62-76) at Miami Marlins (51-87)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-2, 4.32 ERA)

Valente Bellozo (2-2, 4.32 ERA) Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.45 ERA)

Houston Astros (75-63) at Cincinnati Reds (66-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.78 ERA)

Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.78 ERA) Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-11, 4.63 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (75-63) at Tampa Bay Rays (68-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Cole Sulser (0-0, 5.4 ERA)

Cole Sulser (0-0, 5.4 ERA) Twins Starter: Ronny Henriquez (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (70-69) at New York Mets (75-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.82 ERA)

Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.82 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-9, 3.12 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (51-88) at Atlanta Braves (75-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.26 ERA)

Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.26 ERA) Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (1-1, 4.98 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (70-69) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-4, 3.7 ERA)

Colin Rea (12-4, 3.7 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.96 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-73) at Chicago Cubs (71-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (11-3, 3.14 ERA)

Shota Imanaga (11-3, 3.14 ERA) Pirates Starter: Domingo Germán (0-0, 6.11 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (80-59) at Kansas City Royals (75-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (14-8, 3.12 ERA)

Seth Lugo (14-8, 3.12 ERA) Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-8, 3.92 ERA)

New York Yankees (80-59) at Texas Rangers (66-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.6 ERA)

Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.6 ERA) Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (10-6, 3.81 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-55) at Los Angeles Angels (57-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (4-12, 5.25 ERA)

Griffin Canning (4-12, 5.25 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (2-3, 7.25 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (69-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-9, 4.21 ERA)

JP Sears (11-9, 4.21 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (10-10, 3.63 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (70-69) at San Diego Padres (79-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.2 ERA)

Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.2 ERA) Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.17 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (78-61) at San Francisco Giants (68-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-4, 5.14 ERA)

Hayden Birdsong (3-4, 5.14 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.87 ERA)

