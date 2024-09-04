How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 4
Published 7:06 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves play Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are fourth-best in MLB play with 180 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
- Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (592 total runs).
- The Braves are 20th in MLB with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 average in baseball.
- Atlanta has a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces MLB.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.218).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Morton is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the year.
- Morton will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He’s averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
- In six of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2024
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/30/2024
|Phillies
|W 7-2
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Ranger Suárez
|8/31/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/1/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2024
|Rockies
|W 3-0
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|9/4/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bradley Blalock
|9/5/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Austin Gomber
|9/6/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kevin Gausman
|9/7/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Berríos
|9/8/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Yariel Rodriguez
|9/9/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
