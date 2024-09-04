How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4 Published 7:06 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves square off against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB action with 180 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (592 total runs).

The Braves rank 20th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 mark in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.218).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Morton heads into this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2024 Phillies L 5-4 Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies W 7-2 Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies L 3-0 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies W 3-0 Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies – Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies – Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays – Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays – Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds – Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez

