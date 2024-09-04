NFL Week 1 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024
The Minnesota Vikings versus the New York Giants is one of many compelling options on the Week 1 NFL slate.
If you are searching for how to watch Week 1 of the NFL, we have you covered. Check out the article below.
How to Watch Week 1 NFL Games
Thursday
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Friday
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
- Venue: Corinthians Arena
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
