Tennessee receives $35M federal college readiness grant Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

By Jon Styf

The Center Square

Tennessee’s Higher Education Commission received a $35 million grant aimed at promoting college readiness in underserved and at-risk communities.

It will mean that 9,000 students will receive support throughout the seven years of the grant, starting with 1,600 seventh-graders from the class of 2030 who will receive support through their first year of college.

The GEAR UP TN 4.0 program will work with high schools and their feeder middle schools in Monroe, Grainger, Cumberland, Jackson, Bedford and Hardeman counties.

The program includes academic development, tutoring, mentoring, dual enrollment, financial literacy and aid along with transition planning and retention services.

Another group of students from the class of 2031 will receive support through GEAR UP TN through their senior year of high school while 1,450 seniors will receive services each year between the second and seventh years of the grant.

“This GEAR UP grant represents a tremendous opportunity to invest in the future of Tennessee’s students,” said Tennessee Higher Education Commission Executive Director Steven Gentile. “By focusing on academic preparation, career exploration, and college planning, we are equipping Tennessee students with the tools they need to succeed in higher education and beyond.”

Tennessee has now received $109.7 million over four grants for the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs through the U.S. Department of Education.