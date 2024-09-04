Tennessee vs. North Carolina State: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 7 Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack (1-0) will look to upset the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium. The Volunteers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 61 in the contest.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Betting Trends

Tennessee put together a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last season, the Volunteers had an ATS record of 4-1.

North Carolina State put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread last year.

The Wolfpack won their only game last year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

