Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for Sept. 5 Published 5:32 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

Atlanta Braves (76-63) will take on the Colorado Rockies (51-89) at Truist Park on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

At -300, the Braves are the moneyline favorites in this game against the Rockies (+230). This game’s over/under has been set at 8. You can get -125 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -300

Braves -300 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +230

Rockies +230 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (8-4) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.00 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Lopez is seeking his third straight quality start.

Lopez will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 181 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (597 total runs).

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.58 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.217).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.