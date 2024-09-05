Calvin Ridley and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 8:56 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Calvin Ridley has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears allowed 237.8 passing yards per game last year, eighth-worst in the league.

Underdog Fantasy is the best place to play fantasy sports including Best Ball, Daily Drafts and Pick’em. Use our link to start drafting in minutes.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Ridley’s Current Injury Status

Ridley is not listed on the injury report this week.

Ridley’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 136 76 1,016 194 8 13.4

Ridley’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last year, Ridley was 118th among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 194.

He averaged 2.6 rushing yards per carry (23 yards on nine attempts).

With 1,016 yards on 76 receptions, Ridley was 34th in the league with 13.4 yards per catch last season.

With 1,016 receiving yards on 136 targets last year, he was 66th in the NFL with 7.5 yards per target.

Daily Fantasy Sports reinvented – play OwnersBox’s suite of innovative DFS games and compete to win exciting cash prizes. Use our link to sign up today.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

Ridley will face the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense from a year ago, as they surrendered 237.8 pass yards per game.

With 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game last year, the Chicago pass defense ranked 29th in the NFL.

A season ago, the Bears ranked first in the NFL with 22 picks.

Ridley will face off against a Chicago squad that allowed 86.4 rushing yards per game last year and was best in the NFL in run defense.

The Titans are facing off against the NFL’s second-ranked rush D (eight TDs conceded a year ago).

Experience the thrill of daily fantasy sports with ParlayPlay. Use our link to sign up today.