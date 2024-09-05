Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 8:56 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears gave up 237.8 passing yards per game last season, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Underdog Fantasy is the best place to play fantasy sports including Best Ball, Daily Drafts and Pick’em. Use our link to start drafting in minutes.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Okonkwo’s Current Injury Status

Okonkwo is not on the injury report this week.

Okonkwo’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 77 54 528 260 1 9.8

Okonkwo’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Okonkwo racked up 260 yards after the catch last year, 83rd among NFL pass-catchers.

He racked up three yards per carry (six yards on two attempts) last year.

Last year Okonkwo gained 9.8 yards per reception, 98th in the league.

He was targeted on 77 pass attempts last year, averaging 6.9 yards per target (91st in NFL).

Okonkwo collected two yards after contact as a rusher last year.

Daily Fantasy Sports reinvented – play OwnersBox’s suite of innovative DFS games and compete to win exciting cash prizes. Use our link to sign up today.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Bears yielded 237.8 passing yards per game, ranking them 25th in the NFL against the pass last year.

Chicago’s pass defense ranked 29th in the NFL last season, allowing 1.8 passing TDs per game.

The Bears’ defense ranked first in the NFL a year ago by collecting 22 interceptions.

Chicago, in terms of stopping the run, finished first in the league last season after allowing 86.4 rushing yards per game.

A season ago, the Bears conceded eight rushing scores, which ranked second in the league.

Experience the thrill of daily fantasy sports with ParlayPlay. Use our link to sign up today.