DeAndre Hopkins and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 8:56 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears gave up 237.8 passing yards per game last year, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hopkins’ Current Injury Status

Hopkins (unknown, undisclosed) is on the injury report this week.

Hopkins’ Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 137 75 1,057 223 7 14.1

Hopkins’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last year, Hopkins was 100th among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 223.

He racked up 4.5 yards per carry (nine yards on two attempts) last year.

Last season Hopkins gained 14.1 yards per reception, 27th in the league.

He was targeted on 137 pass attempts last season, averaging 7.7 yards per target (61st in NFL).

Hopkins collected five yards after contact as a rusher last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Bears were the NFL’s 25th-ranked defense against the pass last year, yielding 237.8 passing yards per game.

Chicago’s pass D allowed 31 passing TDs last season (1.8 per game) to rank 29th in the NFL.

The Bears’ defense picked off opposing quarterbacks 22 total times a season ago (1.3 per game), which ranked first in the NFL.

Chicago, in terms of defending the run, finished first in the NFL last season after allowing 86.4 rushing yards per game.

The Titans are matching up with the NFL’s second-ranked rush D (eight TDs allowed a season ago).

