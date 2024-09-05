How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 5
Published 7:06 am Thursday, September 5, 2024
Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and starter Reynaldo Lopez on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are fourth in MLB play with 181 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .412 slugging percentage.
- The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- Atlanta is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (597 total).
- The Braves are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 24th in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.58 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.217).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.00 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Lopez is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Lopez will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2024
|Phillies
|W 7-2
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Ranger Suárez
|8/31/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/1/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2024
|Rockies
|W 3-0
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|9/4/2024
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bradley Blalock
|9/5/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Austin Gomber
|9/6/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kevin Gausman
|9/7/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Berríos
|9/8/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Yariel Rodriguez
|9/9/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
|9/10/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|MacKenzie Gore
