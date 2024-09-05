How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 4

Published 2:48 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA slate features two games, including a matchup between the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX5 New York, FOX13, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona

