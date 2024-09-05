How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 4
Published 2:48 am Thursday, September 5, 2024
Today’s WNBA slate features two games, including a matchup between the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Seattle Storm at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX5 New York, FOX13, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
