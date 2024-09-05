Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 7 Published 8:45 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

In the contest between the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET, our projection system expects the Volunteers to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Carolina State (+10) Under (60.5) Tennessee 26, NC State 23

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Volunteers a 78.5% chance to win.

The Volunteers compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Tennessee’s ATS record as at least 10-point favorites was 4-1 last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Volunteers games.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 6.3 higher than the average total in Tennessee games last season.

North Carolina State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wolfpack have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Wolfpack put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread last year.

Last year, four Wolfpack games hit the over.

North Carolina State games averaged 47.1 total points last season, 13.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Volunteers vs. Wolfpack 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 69 3 69 3 — — North Carolina State 38 21 38 21 — —

